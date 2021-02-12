Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NYSE ENR opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,157.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,920.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

