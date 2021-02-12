EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 10,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,266. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $96.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

