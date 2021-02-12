Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.06

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3849016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.

Engagement Labs Inc. (EL.V) Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform that focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics.

