ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ENGlobal were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ENGlobal stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. ENGlobal Co. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a P/E ratio of 273.76 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

