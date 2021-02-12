Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

E has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in ENI by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ENI by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,492. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

