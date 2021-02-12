Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.40

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 2160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Enova International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.