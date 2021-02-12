EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Up 727.9% in January

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 727.9% from the January 14th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ESNC remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,504. EnSync has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

