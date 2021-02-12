Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532. Entain has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.