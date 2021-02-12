Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 221,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETTX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

