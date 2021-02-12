EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NYSE:EOG opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.