Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 181,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

