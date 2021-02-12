Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$89.75 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$115.13.

EQB opened at C$113.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$113.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.90, for a total transaction of C$518,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,667,970.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,269,746.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

