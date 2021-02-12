Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $25.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of ENTA opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

