Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DSP Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for DSP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSPG stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DSP Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in DSP Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $556,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

