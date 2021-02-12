Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $527.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

