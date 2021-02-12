Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

