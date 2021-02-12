Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

