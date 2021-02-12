Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after buying an additional 164,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

ELS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

