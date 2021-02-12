Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.76 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.