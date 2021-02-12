ETHplode Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $57,146.14 and approximately $40.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.48 or 0.05729893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

