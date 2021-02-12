Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY remained flat at $$15.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

