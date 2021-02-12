Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.38 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

