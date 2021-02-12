Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $855,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,082 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

