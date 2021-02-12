Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $200,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

