Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 158 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 89,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

