Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

