Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 30,000 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

