Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 805 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

