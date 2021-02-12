Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

