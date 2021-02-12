Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 121,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

