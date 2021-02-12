Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 28.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Exantas Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. Exantas Capital has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

