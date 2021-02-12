EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.35

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.97. EXFO shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 48,920 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $226.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

