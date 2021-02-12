Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

