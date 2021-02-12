Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $149.91 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

