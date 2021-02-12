Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

