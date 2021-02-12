Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $16.84. 3,103,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,077,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

