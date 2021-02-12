Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.94

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $6.41. Extendicare shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 353,006 shares.

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$574.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$296.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

