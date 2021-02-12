Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

FLMN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 84,503 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

