FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $1.65 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.01097769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00058056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.82 or 0.05706690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

