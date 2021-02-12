fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

