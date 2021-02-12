Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after buying an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $38,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Fastly stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

