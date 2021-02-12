Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Positive data from studies on FT596 and FT516 bodes well for the company. The company entered into a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop iPSC-derived CAR NK and CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. However, the candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development stages. The study of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the stock’s prospects. The manufacturing and distribution process of these cell product candidates is complex and risk prone. This, in turn, could flare up costs. . Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.99. 25,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,005. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $27,238,869. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

