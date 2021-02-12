Federal Realty Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 932 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

