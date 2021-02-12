FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.36 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.