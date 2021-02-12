FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Head to Head Survey

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarMax and FFP Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 1 12 1 2.75 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $108.63, indicating a potential downside of 14.36%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CarMax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 4.01% 20.30% 3.77% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarMax and FFP Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $20.32 billion 1.01 $888.43 million $5.33 23.80 FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Volatility and Risk

CarMax has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, indicating that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarMax beats FFP Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

FFP Partners Company Profile

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

