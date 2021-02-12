Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.10. 3,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEV) by 477.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 3.26% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

