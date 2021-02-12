Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -750.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

