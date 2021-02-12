Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $143.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

NYSE:FIS opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

