Financial Comparison: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) vs. Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fulgent Genetics and Zicix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $73.40, suggesting a potential downside of 57.07%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Zicix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 127.59 -$410,000.00 $0.02 8,549.00 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Zicix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

