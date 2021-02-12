Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,203 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

